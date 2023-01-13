Cops investigating alleged desecration of Bill Kayong’s grave

MIRI (Jan 13): Police are investigating alleged mischief committed at former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri secretary and activist the late Bill Kayong’s grave.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement a report has been lodged on the incident.

“A police report has been lodged at IPD Miri by a representative of the Lambir Muslim Cemetery Association.

“Following that, an investigation paper has been opened under Section 427 of the Penal for mischief,” he said.

Alexson called on the public not to speculate on the issue, especially on social media.

“Those with information can go to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer Sgt Daveora Julaimi on 085-433730,” he said.

Yesterday a photo of Bill Kayong’s tombstone at the Muslim cemetery at Jalan Lusut, Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lambir, which appeared to have been desecrated, was circulated on Facebook.