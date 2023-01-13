Dapsy S’wak says decision on disgraced volleyball coach ‘right move’

MIRI (Jan 13): DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak lauds the firm decision taken to revoke the licence and banning of a disgraced volleyball coach from involvement in any sports training, saying it is the right move.

Its state chief Peter Hee describes the decision as the federal government’s approach in rejecting violence in sports and education.

“I’m totally in agreement with the minister’s decision as safety and welfare of athletes come first,” he said.

He believes that there is a better way to coach athletes instead of resorting to physical punishment, and the national sports institute should review all coaches’ qualifications.

Hee expressed full confidence in Segambut MP and Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh who announced that the licence of the volleyball coach who was caught slapping two teen players had been revoked and he is prohibited from conducting any training activities.

In a joint statement released yesterday, the Education Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry said that they supported the disciplinary action taken by the Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) over the incident.

Hannah said the coach, who is also a teacher, will no longer be a sports trainer, including in a school setting, and this decision was made to ensure the safety and wellbeing of young athletes and school children.

Last week, a video went viral showing a volleyball coach slapping two teenage girls during the Under-14 Youth Volleyball Championship in Kota Tinggi, Johor which drew condemnation in Malaysia and infamy as far as UAE.

On Jan 2 this year, one international football coach took to his TikTok fame to further propel the condemnation of the volleyball coach.

Mehran Rowshan, founder of the Alliance Football Club in Dubai and overall advocate for youth development in sports with a TikTok follower count of 1.3 million, nonchalantly called the coach “a fossil”.

“This fossil is slapping his players, but what bothers me is not the idiot slapping his players. It is the reaction, or should I say, the no reaction of those two innocent girls. It means that this happens regularly.”

The said volleyball coach has publicly apologised and said that he was ready to accept any disciplinary action from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Hannah said her ministry and National Sports Institute will ensure that all coaches have the necessary qualifications for providing a safe and respectful environment for students.

Her counterpart and Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek said that the investigation was done thoroughly because the incident had affected the professional image of teachers.

The Department of Education of Johor will decide on the coach’s status as a teacher.