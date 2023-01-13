Deputy minister urges social media providers to act on fitting room hidden camera footage

KUALA TERENGGANU (Jan 13): The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is urging all social media providers to take action if there are activities on the dissemination, promotion, and sales of video recorded in the fitting room on their platforms.

Its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching said that in addition to surveillance, platform providers such as Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter must immediately delete or remove any videos that feature, promote, or sell videos recorded with hidden cameras in fitting rooms.

“The ministry will ask the providers of these platforms to ensure that they immediately delete or close the accounts with such pictures or videos.

“If the ministry receive any information on such a link, we will report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and send the link to the platform provider so that the content can be deleted immediately.

“We had a meeting at the ministry with Meta and TikTok yesterday on how to further improve protection of all social media users,” she told reporters after a Lantern Distribution Walkabout around Kampung Cina here today.

She said the ministry, through MCMC and CyberSecurity Malaysia, is also willing to work with the police if technical assistance or forensic analysis is needed to assist in the investigation of the matter.

Recently, it was reported that a video footage captured by hidden camera in a fitting room at a popular clothing store in Kuala Lumpur went viral. It was learned the video was sold online to the public and promoted widely on social media accounts. – Bernama