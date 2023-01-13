Ex-deputy director’s pension RM450,924, graft trial told

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): An administration assistant at the Public Service Department, Pension Division told the Special Court for Corruption on Friday that the pension amount for former deputy director of the state Water Department from February 2014 – October 2016 was RM450,924.98.

Jamilah Bakir, 59, who is now a retiree, testified before judge Abu Bakar Manat that the pension payments to the third accused Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong was made from February 16, 2014 or February 2016.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, the 30th witness further testified that there was no other payment made to Lim apart from what was stated in the documents she identified in court.

In her witness statement, the witness said that Lim was appointed to his service on April 5, 1974 and his last service period was 37 years, 10 months and 13 days.

The witness further stated in the witness statement that the last salary received by Lim was RM8,438.15.

Meanwhile, the 31st witness, who is an administration officer testified that Lim had accepted an offer to be engineering/technique advisor from June 1, 2015 – May 31, 2016 and June 1, 2016 – May 29, 2017.

Asiah Ismail, 52, stated in her witness statement that the salary rate offered to Lim was RM8,000 and he also offered Public Service, Area and Housing Allowances.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah, the witness further stated that all the said information was stated in documents namely temporary appointment letters.

She testified that the letters were given to her and they were from the Confidential Administration Unit of State Finance Ministry and she had also handed over those documents to an officer from the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission.

Lim, 68, and former director of state Water Department, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Meanwhile, Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Apart from Mahadi and Haresh, deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim also handled the trial while counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong Lim represented Lim.

Counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem represented the first and second accused Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

The trial will resume on February 2 and 3.

The court also fixed February 2 to hear submissions from both the prosecution and Lim’s defence team on the issue of objections raised by Lim to several parts of Teo Chee Kong’s witness statement.

Teo, who is the 29th prosecution witness, has not finished giving his evidence in court.