Expedite approval of bigger aircraft for Brunei-Kuching flight, Lee tells Mavcom

KUCHING (Jan 13): Sarawak Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has requested the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to expedite the approval of using a bigger aircraft to fly from Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei to Kuching and back.

This follows the application by Royal Brunei Airlines chief executive officer (CEO) Capt Sabirin Abd Hamid in view of the increase in passenger load for the coming Chinese New Year, pending approval by Mavcom.

This was said during a courtesy call by the Consulate General of Brunei Darussalam HE Noni Zurainah together with Sabirin at Lee’s office at Petra Jaya here today.

The ministry in a statement today said during the courtesy call, the Royal Brunei Airlines CEO gave a briefing on his airline’s future plans and proposal.

“Among other matters discussed were about facilitating the cross-border travel between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam at Sungai Tujuh between Miri and Brunei Darussalam and also looking into potential areas of collaboration,” it added.

Among those present in the courtesy call were Thomas Lin from the Consulate of Brunei Darussalam office, Rozita Khamis from Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications Brunei Darussalam and Desmond Jerukan from the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.