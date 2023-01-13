Fire destroys first floor of Senadin Uptown shophouse

MIRI (Jan 13): A fire destroyed the first floor of a double-storey shophouse in Senadin Uptown here last night (Jan 12).

In a statement, the Lutong fire station said a distress call on the incident came in at 8.06pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) then despatched a fire engine each from the Lutong and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.

A Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team was also assigned.

“The team upon arrival at the scene found that there was a fire involving a double-storey shophouse.

“The first floor of the shophouse was 100 per cent destroyed in the fire,” said the statement.

The statement also said the fire did not involve any victims.

“The operation ended at 9.50pm,” added the statement.