Former civil servant wanted for sex offences against minors remanded in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 13): A former civil servant, who was on the police’s wanted list to assist with cases of sexual offence against minors, was yesterday ordered by the court to be remanded at the Bintulu Correctional Centre.

In a press statement, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the suspect, 33, was present in court via Zoom at around 2.45pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and Section 15(a) of the same Act.

Section 14(a) provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and is also liable to caning upon conviction, while Section 15(a) carries a maximum 10 years in prison, or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

Section 376 of the Penal Code on the other hand provides for between five and 20 years in jail and caning upon conviction.

The offences were allegedly committed on July 26, 2022 and July 29, 2022, involving two students aged 14 at a school here.

On Aug 10, 2022, Batholomew had released a statement seeking to track down the suspect, who is originally from Tumpat, Kelantan, to assist with the investigation.

The suspect was placed on the police’s wanted list after he absconded.

However, the police managed to track him down and he was arrested last month.

It is believed that he was nabbed in Thailand.