FSJA Kuching wants events, functions open to all media practitioners

KUCHING (Jan 13): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association, Kuching branch (FSJA Kuching) has requested that all events involving the media to not only allow official media coverage but also to include other mainstream media organisations.

Its secretary general Rudi Affendi Khalik said Sarawak is already in the endemic phase, and therefore government agencies, corporate companies and organisations should be more open in allowing all media organisations to cover their events.

“We are already in 2023, and in the endemic phase, therefore, it is high time for everybody to be open in allowing all media organisations to do coverage for events.

“If possible, to also include the Premier’s Department to adopt an open policy in allowing not only the official media but also other media organisations as well.

“By doing so, every media personnel would be able to cover the function, and furthermore, more questions could be posted to the relevant authorities,” he said when met after the ‘Maximising Media Relations Through a Better Understanding from the Media Perspective’ session organised by SPOT, part of Citrine Group of Companies, Kuala Lumpur, at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, which was attended by about 50 media practitioners and public relations personnel from corporate, government agencies and university students.

He added that it would make life easier for all mainstream reporters. Everyone would have a chance but definitely there should be some kind of monitoring in certain limited areas. It is good for the government if they adopt an open concept.

“Take for example, if there is a courtesy call made by some important figures to the Premier, allocate some time for the media to wait at the lobby and give space for the important people to address the media.”

The interactive session was moderated by Citrine’s SPOT Communications director Hazel Jasni, while the panellists comprised Rudi Affendi Khalik, Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA) chairman Ronnie Teo and KDJA secretary Firdaus Arasy Idris.

Junaidi Asmara, a Citrine managing partner, in his welcoming remarks said Citrine was delighted to organise the programme as a platform for the media to reach out to companies in Sarawak.

“As a public relations consultant and having liaised with the media for more than a decade, I can say there are many organisations which still lack insights on how crucial good media relations is for their organisations. By harnessing their media relations strategies, companies could gain much when they deal with the press, and help boost their standing in the eyes of the public,” he said.