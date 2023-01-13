‘Incredible’ six years for Sarawak under Abg Jo, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Jan 13): Sarawak has experienced an “incredible” six years under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy Premier congratulated Abang Johari on his sixth anniversary as Chief Minister/Premier of Sarawak.

“Truly unprecedented innovative and transformative, forward-looking development and socio-economic policies and implementation (happening now), safe pair of hands (through) the unprecedented political turbulence in Malaysia.

“Not just very historic six years but beginning of the golden era of Sarawak,” said Dr Sim.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government added he is “privileged and honoured to be one of the team members” serving under Abang Johari.

Today marks the sixth year since Abang Johari took over the state leadership, swearing in as the sixth chief minister on Jan 13, 2017.

His appointment was made after the sudden passing of fifth chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem on Jan 11 that year.

The Chief Minister’s post was renamed Premier in February last year after an amendment to the Sarawak Constitution to differentiate Sarawak’s status as one of three equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia.

The state marked Abang Johari’s sixth-year anniversary celebration by holding a lunch gathering of civil servants and associates at BCCK yesterday.

The Premier also delivered a keynote address encompassing past achievements.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang; Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam.