Kuching’s parks not designed for e-scooters, says mayor Wee

KUCHING (Jan 13): Parks under the jurisdictions of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) were not designed for the use of electric scooters (e-scooters), said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

As such the Kuching South mayor said e-scooters are not allowed in the city’s parks.

He called on private property owners or operators who wish to run e-scooter activities to identify a proper place for them and to apply for the proper permits from the respective local authorities.

“They (parks) are all for pedestrians, for people to conduct walks, runs, and other kinds of sports that are allowed.

“I think if you want to go into this type of business, go through a proper channel and find out the right way, the right approach to do it.

“We (local authorities) are business-friendly people,” he said after the launch of the ‘Neurodivergent Mural Art & Bazaar 2023’ here today.

Wee also stressed that the priority of every council has always been the safety of the people and had to take into account legal aspects.

“If you want to start a new business, you have to get a proper permit and proper licence, go through proper channels and of course, you need to apply with the Road and Transport Department (JPJ) and the police; at the same time, e-scooter riding cannot be on the common or public roads because of safety reasons.

“E-scooter riding has no age limit as well, meaning you do not have to go and learn, unlike using a motorcycle or a car, which you need to get a licence.

“At the same time, riding an e-scooter does not require you to wear a helmet or any other protection; thus, riding on public roads definitely is illegal.

“I think to be fair, we do not want people to be run over by vehicles – should anything happen in our parks or on the roads, whose liability would that be?” he questioned.

Wee noted that many had accused the councils of not giving the opportunity to youths to establish a new business.

“That’s not a fair comment because the company (the one promoting e-scooters) is registered in Kuala Lumpur and the shareholders are Singaporeans and Malaysians.

“For those who have been running this business, they have been all over Peninsular Malaysia (and) Singapore, and they know when they come to Sarawak, they have to follow our rules and regulations. We have a duty to protect Sarawakians’ lives.

“If you want to do e-scooter business, do it properly: apply for the permit and the licence. We have put our stance quite clear – we are not against anybody,” he said.

Wee also advised the public, especially parents, to take note that upon getting arrested by police for illegal riding of e-scooters, the penalty imposed would be RM300.

“Maybe the amount is not that much, but what happens if there’s an accident?

“Are they going to be responsible for that?

“Anything happens with e-scooter, it’s the user’s responsibility.

“For us, we try to stop whatever we can, but it’s still individual (awareness) and you know the law that comes with it,” he added.