Liew to focus on her work, not politicking

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Now that the dust has settled, the newly re-appointed Mnister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said she wanted to move forward and continue to focus on the ministry’s affairs.

As she clocked in at the Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens building here on Friday, Liew said there are many things that she need to focus and do after listening to all relevant parties about her portfolios’ development.

“The dust has settled. I need the focus to move forward. First and foremost I need to look at many things like the elephant issue, integrated cultural village, museum, tourism … so many things to do.

“I can’t be sitting there politicking all the time. I want to move forward. The officers and even assistant minister are all here together.

“Today the ministry’s permanent secretary gave a little bit of briefing on what is going on, especially to continue some projects that I have left because with pandemic and change of government, we need to pick up.

“I’m glad that the integrated cultural village project did not stop, and not it is up to the cabinet to proceed,” she said.

Liew said the integrated cultural village worth about RM80 million expected to be built in Lok Kawi was one of projects under her care during the Warisan-PH government before it collapsed in the 2020 snap election.

The project, she said, is important for Sabah, as it will be a significant icon to the state as a tourist destination.

“Once we have this, it will be one of the must visits in the South East Asia. A lot of native flavors there,” she said, adding that the details will be announced in near future.

Asked about the elephant-human conflict in Sabah, Liew refused to comment before meeting the director of Sabah Wildlife Department who will be advising her on the next move.

“I’m also following the news on what happened to the elephant and people even killed. So, this one I don’t want to speak out now because I have to have a meeting with the director and let him advise us on what to do. I need to clarify the matter first.

“At this moment I’m not in any position to comment. But we certainly will look into that because elephant, zoo and wildlife are very important to Sabah tourism also. I will be able to comment after I have to study about it,” she added.

Also present was assistant minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and the ministry’s heads of departments.