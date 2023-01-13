Likas Stadium to be upgraded for major tournaments

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Likas Stadium will be upgraded in preparation for the AFC Cup in September.

Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Marzuki Nasir said work to repair and upgrade the stadium, in compliance with the specifications set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), will be carried out in the near future.

He said this will allow Sabah FC to host major tournaments at Likas Stadium, especially the 2023 AFC Cup.

Marzuki said work will start soon and it is expected to be completed before the AFC Cup tournament starts in September.

“Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Haji Asun, through the Sabah Sports Board, is committed and guaranteed to give their full support and cooperation to Sabah FC.

“This includes helping to repair and upgrade Likas Stadium so that it will comply with the specifications set by the Malaysian Football League and the Asian Football Confederation,” he said during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Youth and Sports office on Thursday.

Marzuki said he was relieved after the Ministry of Youth and Sports agreed to help Sabah FC to ensure Likas Stadium could be repaired to comply with the specified specifications.

“We are confident that with this kind of support it will inject the spirit of Sabah FC team to face other major tournaments such as the AFC Cup,” he said.

Also present were Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee and Sabah FC sports director Scott Ollerenshaw.