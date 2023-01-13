Meradong rep: Two farm roads in Bintangor to be upgraded in stages

SARIKEI (Jan 13): Farm roads at Rumah Mary Juwing and Jalan Kai Yey at Mile 3, KJD Road in Bintangor near here will be upgraded in stages with annual funds allocated under rural transformation programme (RTP).

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said during inspection visits to those locations today with officers from the Sarikei Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

For this year, a total of RM50,000 in RTP funds had been allocated for the purpose, Ding said.

“I believe the project would be of great benefit to residents in the two areas, hence I hope both parties would cooperate closely to ensure a smooth implementation process,” Ding said.

Among those accompanying Ding were Sarikei DID officer Aneves Lang, Pemanca Yee Hii Sieng and Tuai Rumah Mary Juwing.