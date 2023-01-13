Miri artist returns with ‘My Impressions of Canada’ art exhibition

MIRI (Jan 13): Having settled down in Canada, and after twenty years, it is time for local born artist John Chin, 66, to return to his homeland to bring back his works of arts and share his abundant experience.

In inviting the public and art enthusiasts alike to his ‘My Impressions of Canada’ art exhibition this Jan 14 to Jan 15 at the 6th Floor of Pullman Waterfront Hotel here, Chin expressed his passion and love to paint, while enjoying the experience in producing each piece of his masterpiece.

“I find tremendous pleasure in understanding how nature comes together and express it my way,” said the impressionist artist, whose paintings of landscapes and seascapes are exhibited in many art galleries in Canada – most notably in the Marcelin Library in Marcelin, Saskatchewan.

“Living in Saskatchewan, often called the ‘Land of the Living Skies’, where I received my art education, is a great experience but also a challenging one, especially in the winter.

“The abundance of snow and wind can make just about everything a hassle but the dynamics of the landscape change continuously and the northern lights dance throughout the night,” he remarked in capturing the beauty of the nature as his source of inspiration for his art pieces.

“In every painting, I struggled to capture the light, the colour and the movement of the wind, water and spirit of nature,” he beamed, in sharing his passion while showing his neo-impressionist arts collection with The Borneo Post.

“I also love travelling and especially observing the pristine nature of Canada’s vast and varied landscapes. From coast to coast I have seen some truly amazing parks, forests, rocky mountains, fjords, glaciers, hot springs boreal forests and the red-rock cliffs at Prince Edward Island.”

“Through colours, shapes and lines, I hope I have captured for you their comfort and vastness and thus present to you “My Impressions of Canada,” he said, while sharing his hope that his art exhibition may create awareness on the pressing need to keep our Mother Earth clean and sustainable, free from pollution.

“Keep our planet clean by reducing waste, as well as to recycle and reuse materials whenever possible. Remember our future generations will be grateful if we do so,” Chin advised.

Chin also shared his journey in arts and how it has become the bread and butter of his life. Born in 1957 in Miri, his passion in arts grew at an early age of nine while attending a primary school here.

At the age of 23, he successfully mounted his first solo art exhibition in Gymkhana Club Miri in 1980 and later on to another exhibition at the Panaga Club in Seria, Brunei Darussalam.

In pursuit of his interest in art, he went to Canada to attend Simon Fraser University to further his art education at the University of Saskatchewan under the guidance of the famous artist Otto Rogers.

Upon completion, he returned to Malaysia to set up the Art Institute of Miri, and during those fifteen years from 1985 to 1999, many children and adults had attended art lessons from him.

His favourite medium is acrylics and paintings of landscapes and seascapes have been his trademark, having held exhibitions in various countries including Canada, Australia, Brunei and Japan.

After the Pullman Waterfront Hotel’s exhibition from Jan 14 to Jan 15, the ‘My Impressions of Canada’ art exhibition will later be held at Plaza Hotel in Bintulu on Jan 18 and 19 and thereafter to Panaga Club, Seria in Brunei on Jan 28 to Jan 29.