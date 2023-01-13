More than RM800,000 raised to support YUTP’s scholarship fund

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): It was a night to celebrate with spectacular traditional and contemporary performances and at the same time raise funds for a good cause.

Organised by Yayasan Universiti Teknologi Petronas (YUTP), with the support from Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and Petronas, The Tapestry of Colours Charity Dinner (TOC) 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 10 raised more than RM800,000 to support YUTP’s scholarship fund.

“Since its establishment in 2007, YUTP has awarded a total of RM77 million scholarships and bursaries to more than 2,400 deserving students,” said UTP vice chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.

He added: “We won’t be stopping any time soon. YUTP will continue its efforts in actively building its scholarship fund in providing deserving students opportunities to pursue education.”

The TOC, UTP’s signature event, raised funds through contribution from distinguished guests and donors from corporate and individual sponsors, including CIMB, Maybank, Dialog Group Berhad, MISC Group, J.P. Morgan, HRSB Holdings Sdn Bhd, TRANSWATER, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad, Malaysian Petrochemicals Association, Tiger Gas, Kenanga Investors Berhad, Principal Asset Management Berhad, and Kebabangan Petroleum Operating Company Sdn Bhd (KPOC).

The charity dinner, coincided with UTP’s 25th anniversary celebration, was celebrated even more meaningfully by raising funds separately, through crowdfunding, for five different UTP’s social responsibility projects, all of which share the primary objective in supporting the growth and sustainability of the future generations.

The funds would be channelled to UTP gamelan group, Sanggar Kirana’s project to preserve the cultural heritage of gamelan; UTP rugby team – UTP Drillers – for the training and facilities to produce a future generation of all-star rugby players; social voluntary programme Youth Cleanup Day to combat the global solid waste problems and raise awareness on eco-awareness programmes; Beacon of Hope – with the purpose of providing food for the underprivileged, as well as the A-Qual Life project aimed at providing access to clean water for the Orang Asli community in Simpang Pulai, Perak.

More than 350 guests attended the dinner, including UTP board of directors chairman Datuk Bacho Pilong, Petronas executive leadership team members, UTP board members, UTP’s industry partners and alumni as well as corporate guests.

Guests were entertained with performances by talented engineering, science and technology students of UTP Sanggar Kirana, UTP Performing Arts Group, Virtuoso and UTP String Ensemble.

“The university was very appreciative of its sponsors’ contribution to YUTP in providing the much-needed scholarships and bursaries to deserving students, to cultivate research and innovation as well as support students’ development in terms of mobility programmes, clubs’ events and activities as well as technopreneurial initiatives.

“We hope that more corporations and individuals will come forward to support YUTP,” Mohamed Ibrahim added.

All cash contributions to YUTP are tax deductible under subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.