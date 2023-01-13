M’sia Open: Country’s last hope Yew Sin-Ee Yi crash out in quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): The country’s challenge in the 2023 Malaysia Open fizzled out tonight when men’s doubles duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi crashed out of the quarter-finals.

The eighth-seeded pair succumbed to a 21-14, 16-21, 17-21 defeat to Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardian of Indonesia at the Axiata Arena here in a hard-fought 75-minute encounter.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, who are also world number seven, controlled the first set from the start and won 21-14, however, the Indonesians, who finished runners-up to Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi last year, bounced back to prove their mettle as the world’s top pair to secure victory.

It was the Indonesians’ seventh win against the 2021 World Championships bronze medallists in the 10 matches between them.

Fajar-Muhammad Rian will be facing Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the semi-finals, tomorrow. The Koreans ousted another Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-13,19-21,21-11. – Bernama