Mukah teacher dies after car crash

MUKAH (Jan 13): A 57-year-old teacher died after the car he was driving crashed into a ditch at Jalan Setia 2, Mukah around 1.20pm today.

According to Mukah Police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the car was travelling from the Setia Raja Mosque towards the Jalan Wawasan intersection.

“While passing through Jalan Setia 2, the vehicle lost control and skidded to the left of the road and entered a ditch,” he said.

The victim is identified as Abdul Malek Mahden from Kampung Kuala Lama, Mukah.

He suffered internal body injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Mukah Hospital medical staff.

His body was then taken to Mukah Hospital for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.