Nanta disburses RM758,400 in grants to 58 Kapit bodies

KAPIT (Jan 13): A total of 58 bodies here received government grants totalling RM758,400 from Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi during a ceremony here recently.

The recipients comprised village security and development committees (JKKK), parent-teacher associations (PTA), longhouse bureaus, recreational and sports clubs, non-governmental organisations and religious bodies.

Speaking at the function, Nanta explained that his busy schedule as a federal minister meant that he had been unable to hand out the grants earlier.

“I’ve not had many opportunities to visit Kapit parliamentary constituency after the general election.

“I’m here today to attend to several matters, including handing out the allocations I had promised earlier,” he told the recipients.

On his appointment as Works Minister, Nanta said he felt honoured to be given the opportunity to serve the country and the people.

“The Works portfolio comes with high expectations, but I have assured Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that I do my best,” he added.

He also said that as per the advice of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, he would be working very closely with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, as well as the various state development agencies on matters relating to roads in Sarawak.

On the unity government which Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is part of, Nanta said it is a chance for everyone to move forward together for the sake of the country.

“We need to put politics aside and work together to face the global economic downturn expected this year. A stable federal government will allow us to focus on development and the wellbeing of the people.”

Among those present at the function were Deputy Premier in the Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit Unyat who is Bukit Goram assemblyman.

Later the same day, Nanta attended a Song District Action Committee meeting where he was briefed on the district’s infrastructure needs, especially roads.