OPPO unveils best value 5G smartphone, equipped with large storage and dual stereo speakers

OPPO is launching an all-new feature packed 5G smartphone that gives users solid performance over long hours without burning a hole in their pockets.

Positioned as “The Unbeatable 5G value (Nilai 5G Top Giler)” smartphone, the OPPO A78 5G is sold at a recommended retail price of RM1,099, making it the best value 5G device to hit the market.

It allows users to pursue their passions be it for gaming or creating digital content.

With 5G support, OPPO’s latest product changes the way users stream and play games, offering super smooth graphics at high speeds on top of the affordable price.

RAM expansion technology, dual stereo speakers, super-fast charging, and good quality cameras are among the key features of this latest smartphone besides its support for 5G.

With OPPO A78 5G, consumers no longer have to pay a premium price to get a 5G-enabled smartphone which makes sending, receiving and downloading data so much faster than previous models.

Comprising large memory and storage (8GB + 128GB), OPPO A78 5G users can conveniently run more background apps at a much faster rate. The SD card slot for this device can even support up to 1TB of memory, making it a value-packed smartphone well below the market price.

The OPPO A78 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers that automatically adapt to the surroundings, thus providing an immersive experience.

The OPPO A78 5G can also be fully charged in about 72 minutes with a new technology that brings greater convenience to users as it spares them the need to charge the phone overnight or needing to wait long for a quick charge before heading out.

Made for go getters who understands value at its best, the new OPPO smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can last 297 hours in standby mode.

On a full charge, users can make 22.85 hours of phone calls, watch YouTube for 16.63 hours, or play PUBG for 7.55 hours

This affordable yet high quality product is undoubtedly a treat for selfie lovers too as its dual rear cameras can work wonders.

Its 50MP main camera guarantees sharp and clear images, while the AI retouching and HDR Selfie characteristics capture every moment in the best quality.

The OPPO A78 5G’s OPPO Glow Design is available in two colours with a slim lightweight body of 7.99mm weighing in at just 188g.

Inspired by lilacs blooming in the spring, the delicate shade of purple intersperses with beams of light, exuding a calming colour.

The black variant, meanwhile, perfectly complements the diamond-cut crystal glass to create a ‘night sky’ look.

The OPPO A78 5G is available for purchase at OPPO dealers, online store and other partners. For purchase at OBS, customers can get a free OPPO Band worth RM159. For more information, visit https://www.oppo.com/my/smartphones/series-a/a78-5g/.