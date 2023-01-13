Phoong to find best solution for KKIP water woe

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Industrial Development Minister Phoong Jin Zhe wants to find the best solution for the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) water shortage woes.

“I am aware of this problem. I raised the issue when I was still in the opposition bloc last year,” he said on the KKIP water shortage issue.

The Luyang assemblyman added that had been briefed on the problems facing business operators at KKIP and now, he is working towards finding the best solution in the least amount of time.

“This problem is not for a day or two; it has been on for a long time. Give me a bit of time. I was briefed yesterday so I know the issue and I am trying to find the best solution. This is among the main issues I will try to solve,” he said after launching the Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) Chinese New Year Sales Festival 2023 at Suria Sabah here.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) wants the authorities to quickly resolve the constant water disruption and shortage issue, which has reached stressful levels and left manufacturers incurring thousands of ringgit losses in just a day.

Its Sabah branch chairman, James Ha Haw Yew, said in a statement on Thursday that despite the fact that the state is abundant in water resources with high year-round level of rainfall of 2600mm annually, industries are constantly battling with water issue. This problem is aggravated more by the inefficiencies in water resource supply and management, with non-revenue water (NRW) reaching as high as 56 per cent.

He hopes that the Urgent Water Supply Scheme projects for the Telibong Water Treatment Plant I & II will be operational in mid-2023 as scheduled to supply 10 million litres of treated water per day to the KKIP area.

Earlier in his speech, Phoong said thr purpose of this festival is to provide opportunity and platform to local Sabahan companies and SMEs to promote and market their products.

“I am very sure that festive occasions such as the Chinese New Year and other race or heritage related festivals in Sabah can encourage success in this kind of ventures. “Therefore, planning an event such as this festival in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration is imperative,” he said.

He said that there are over 40 enterprises participating in this festival until January 15.

“These enterprises come from around Sabah and as you can see the varieties of produce and wares are vast and diverse. This merely illustrates the diverseness of the people of Sabah and the ever presence of Sabahan spirit of discounting difference but instead always coming together as a community to celebrate togetherness in harmony,” he said.

Phoong also explained that one of the missions of his ministry is to be the main supporter and catalyst for the development of industries and entrepreneurship here in Sabah.

The Industrial Development Ministry also functions to improve the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), he said.

“For this reason, I would like to invite the people of Sabah to always support our local entrepreneurs and for us to build a community that always lend support and patron local products and shops more than imported and foreign products,” he said.

When met by reporters at the event, Phoong urged everyone to come to Suria Sabah and support the local entrepreneurs and local products at the festival.

“Because it needs encouraging. We must be together to help them to ensure the success of Sabah products and we shall work hard to sell the products not just in Sabah but to West Malaysia and to the world. This is in line with the mission of my ministry and hopefully we can be successful in having products for export,” he said.

Phoong also said that he hopes to work together with Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman and Penampang member of parliament, to ensure there is a coordination in terms of assistance to develop industries and entrepreneurship in Sabah.

“Ewon is from Sabah, so I feel this is an advantage that entrepreneurs and industries are looked after by people from Sabah. So I feel confident that if we can work together, young and energetic, we will be even more successful for industries and entrepreneurship in Sabah,” he said.

Phoong said that he will also work closely with another Sabahan, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin, so that “we can get a bigger budget and more programmes and initiatives to promote Sabah’s products, and not just promote but there must be more initiatives to develop entrepreneurs and industries in Sabah.”