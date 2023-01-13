PM congratulates Michelle Yeoh for historic Golden Globe win

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his congratulations to Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on her recent Golden Globe award win.

“I would like to congratulate the cultural figure and artist Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh for her high achievement in the film industry winning the trophy for Best Female Musical/Comedy.

“The famous trophy of the Golden Globe Award that Tan Sri Michelle won has surely made the country and the people proud, especially fans of the film,” he said on Facebook today.

He said he hopes the Ipoh-born Everything Everywhere All At Once actor’s achievements will inspire local creatives and artistes to continue good work to grow quality talent.

He said the film will be next on his watchlist.

Yeoh, 60, became the first Malaysian to win a Golden Globe when she took home the Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture award for her performance in the critically acclaimed film.

She went against nominees Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), and Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris). — Malay Mail