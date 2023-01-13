Putrajaya grants RM9 million for PROSPEK project in Matu

MUKAH (Jan 13): The federal government has allocated RM9 million to implement the Integrated Village Economic Development Project (PROSPEK) in Matu.

Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben in stating this said the allocation would assist local entrepreneurs in various businesses.

“We want to improve the quality of entrepreneurship and at the same time to see their income increase and that is the goal of this project,” he told reporters during a working visit to PROSPEK Project in Matu here recently.

The five-year project from 2020 to 2024, he believed, would also indirectly develop the infrastructure in Matu.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Sarawak Regional Development (M-FICORD) Datu Edwin Abit.

Earlier, Juanda, who is also Jemoreng assemblyman, also conducted a working visit to review the progress of a Rural Transformation Project (RTP) in Matu.