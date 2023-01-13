Sabah PH wants stability, not another political crisis – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) did the right thing to maintain the political stability in Sabah, said chairperson Datuk Christina Liew.

Sabah PH with seven seats was given two posts in the cabinet after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor strengthened his position following a political turmoil earlier this month with Liew reappointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, while DAP’s Phong Jin Zhe as the Minister of Industrial Development.

“When that crisis was created by certain parties, we have many meetings among the seven of us.

“We want stability so that the government can focus on work and proceed with what we have planned to do.

“We don’t want another crisis. And I puji (praise) the CM (chief minister) because very swiftly within a week he settled it. PH just do what is right.

“We want to settle the issue and focus on development. Focus on forward thing,” she said to reporters after a briefing with the ministry’s heads of departments at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens on Friday.

With the new cabinet line-up, Liew said she wanted to move forward and focus on her work in the ministry.