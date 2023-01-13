Sabah political crisis not over, says Bung



KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): The political situation in Sabah seemed to have calmed down, but Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said it is still not over.

“The situation is not resolved, as the initial formation of the government was made up of Umno with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“This is also a problem so it’s okay, people want to play politics, we play politics too,” he said in a statement after attending the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the PWTC in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Bung said Sabah Umno remains relevant and functions as a dignified party after the failed attempt to change the state government.

He said the move by the five Umno assemblymen to support the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor never had the blessing of the party, as it already unanimously rejected cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“The Umno assemblymen who turned their back on the party’s decision does not have any position in the division leadership except for one, who is the division deputy head while the others are just ordinary members and some of them are already known as leaders who often change parties.

“This does not affect Sabah Umno’s position at all,” he said.

According to Bung, who is also a member of Umno Supreme Council, there is no issue of Umno-Barisan Nasional trying to overthrow the government, this is because overthrowing and forming a government are two different actions.

Bung said what Sabah Umno is doing is to get the right place in order to be in line with the Unity Government that was formed after the 15th General Election.

When asked about the fate of the five Umno assemblymen who did not support the party’s decision to withdraw support for Hajiji, he said it will be decided later.

“It will be determined by the party and we are waiting to see what the party can do for the five who acted outside of these circumstances.

“We have not proposed to the disciplinary board, because there are certain processes that we need to follow,” he concluded.

The five Umno assemblymen are Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk James Ratib (Sugut).

Shahelmey has been appointed as Works Minister replacing Bung Moktar while James has taken over from Shahelmey as the Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being.

Yusof has been appointed as the chairman of the State Government investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, replacing Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.