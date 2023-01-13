School supplies get pricier, Kuching parents feel the pinch

KUCHING (Jan 13): Parents here have expressed their dismay over the price increase of stationery and school supplies, while some are anticipating a further increase when the new school term begins this March.

Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister daily, yesterday interviewed several parents with young schooling children and most claimed that they felt the pinch of the rising cost of school supplies.

Azlan Shah, 33, observed that there had already been a price hike in back-to-school supplies, available in the market at the moment.

“The price increase will burden low-income parents, especially those with children who have just started school,” he said, while expressing his hope that a constant price monitoring should be carried out on the ground by the relevant authority in order to prevent a further price hike.

Iszufika Baee, 32, in echoing Azlan’s suggestion, expressed hope that there would be no price increase in stationery and school supply items as most parents had already been burdened by the price increase of food and other basic necessities.

“We understand the situation faced by suppliers who are feeling the pinch from the economic volatility but I hope that the price hike will not affect us as much,” he said.

He added that many parents whom he knew, if not all, are still coping and in the midst of building up after having lost their jobs and income after the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Zarina Abdullah, said parents need to be wise in managing their household expenses, especially during this economic recession.

“If the child’s old school supplies can still be used, there isn’t a need to buy new ones,” said the 34-year-old mother.

“Do make good use of the government’s aid – the RM150 school voucher to buy the necessary school supply items,” she advised.