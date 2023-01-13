SDMC: Overseas travellers entering S’wak require to undergo Covid-19 screening at point of entry

KUCHING (Jan 13): All travellers arriving from abroad at Sarawak’s international point of entry will have to undergo a body temperature screening process, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, the committee said those who have fever or symptoms, or through self-declaration or self-referral or referred by the flight crew will be given a slip for the purpose of testing for Covid-19 at a private or government clinic, and a Covid-19 throat swab test is required to be taken within 48 hours.

“If positive for Covid-19, travellers will undergo quarantine at the accommodation premises and be managed in accordance with the Guidelines for the Management of Covid-19 in Malaysia No.5/2020,” it said.

SDMC decided to implement the preparedness strategy outlined by the Malaysian Ministry of Health on January 6 after assessing the Covid-19 situation and the increase in the number of individuals who have completed vaccination in Sarawak.

The committee further said that if the travellers are found to be negative for Covid-19 but have symptoms, they are advised to wear a face mask, especially when in public places, gatherings or crowded places.

In addition, SDMC reminded that the protection provided by the Covid-19 vaccine will decrease after a certain period of time and depends on the type of variant at that time.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health strongly encourages especially those at high risk to get vaccinated to reduce the probability of getting serious infections and death.

“Those who have not completed the primary dose or booster dose can make an appointment through MySejahtera or contact the nearest health clinic,” it said.

SDMC said the Ministry of Health is offering walk-in vaccinations (without the need to make an appointment in advance) at Health Clinics and the ministry’s hospitals starting January 9 to those with comorbidities including chronic diseases, senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and individuals are at risk of severe symptoms and complications of Covid-19 infection.

“Provision of Paxlovid antiviral drug treatment to eligible patients Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) antiviral drug treatment is also provided to Covid-19 patients according to established guidelines.

“For this purpose, the Ministry of Health always ensures the availability of antivirals in all health facilities, identified by the Ministry of Health,” it said.

SDMC said that in addition to the strategy outlined by the Ministry of Health, the public is advised to adopt a healthy and safe lifestyle to avoid the danger of infection with Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

“It is recommended to always practice TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek). For those at high risk, including individuals with comorbidities, it is highly recommended to wear a face mask, especially in crowded areas or places, such as large gatherings. Those with symptoms are also encouraged to wear a face mask and carry out a self-test for Covid-19.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the development of the incidence of Covid-19 within and outside the country and work closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as ASEAN countries to ensure that appropriate prevention and control measures are implemented continuously,” it said, adding that the community needs to cooperate and take social responsibility and play their respective roles to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.