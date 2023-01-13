Selangor condo to use smart home system developed by Centexs grads

KUCHING (Jan 13): The use of Sarawak’s Smart Home Device System in Datum Jaletek’s condominium services in Selangor will be the frontier in promoting Sarawak-made products.

According to Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) general manager (commercial) Shahren Yusri, the said smart home system was integrated by the graduates of the centre.

In this regard, he said the utilisation of the system could better-position Centexs graduates in the field of technology.

“The idea of commercialising the Smart Home Device System started with the implementation of the ‘Smart Building Automation Training’ offered by Centexs under its Digital Academy,” he said at a press conference at Juma’ani Pavillion here today.

Shahren also said the collaboration with the developer, Datumcorp International Sdn Bhd, would boost the promotion and marketing of Sarawak’s products across a wider market.

In encouraging local entrepreneurs to take up the opportunity to promote their products over to Peninsular Malaysia, he described the Datum Jelatek condominium as being suitable for holding activities related to Sarawak’s food and heritage tourism products, given its vast commercial space.

Back on the utilisation of the Centexs’ Smart Home Device System, Shahren said it could directly improve comfort of the residence and to begin with, he said the first phase would cover 500 condominium units.

“These units will be integrated with Centexs’ smart home device technology that uses voice commands to activate the instructions or interact verbally with the devices that have Internet connection,” he said.

“It also saves electricity, maintains safety levels and facilitates residents’ daily affairs.”

Meanwhile, Datumcorp International chief executive officer Mohd Azmil Abd Shukor said the strategic location of the property would boost the marketing of Sarawak’s product.

According to him, the commercial block that is directly connected to the Jalan Jelatek LRT station, recorded an average of 50,000 visitors per month in the first two months of its opening.

“The commercial centre targets residents around Keramat, Setiawangsa and Ampang. Our building is directly connected to Jelatek LRT station, which is the fourth LRT station stop towards KLCC,” he said.

On the incorporation of Centexs’ Smart Home Device System to the condominium units, Mohd Azmil viewed having such technology as being crucial, especially in facilitating the elderly people.

“It is an effort towards addressing the nation’s ageing society,” he added.