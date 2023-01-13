SGH seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Jan 13): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the next-of-kin of a male patient who is around 70-year-old and known as Jubin.

In a statement today, SGH said the patient, who is unable to provide any information about himself, did not have any identification documents with him.

As such, the hospital is unable to identify him and his last known address.

“On Jan 11, the patient was involved in a road accident in Betong and was then referred to the Sri Aman Hospital before being taken to SGH on Jan 12,” said the statement.

According to SGH, the patient is currently in the male surgical ward, and urgently needs surgery which requires the permission of his family.

SGH said the patient is in a less stable state and not able to give his own consent.

Individuals who know the patient are advised to contact the medical social work officer Aime Yusup at 082-276666 (ext 4338) or medical officer Dr Azween Morni (013-8666119) immediately.