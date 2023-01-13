Sibu Water Board addressing supply issues caused by problems at Deshon Booster Station

SIBU (Jan 13): Sibu Water Board (SWB) has taken various steps to address the low water pressure or no water supply during peak hours from Deshon Booster Station in several areas.

In a statement, SWB said the affected areas included Sungai Merah (Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah Lorong 1 to 31, Jalan Apollo, Jalan Nan Sang, Jalan Kulas, Jalan Lilin, and Jalan Kuang); Jalan Disa, Jalan Getah Jalan Rumbia, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, SMK Agama Sibu and SK Agama Sibu, Jalan Teku Lama, Bawang Assan, Melangan and Bukit Besai, as well as Teku and Teku Pasai.

“Steps to be taken include supplying water through water tankers to the area at the request of the affected residents, immediate action to be taken to repair any pipe leakage, leak detection to reduce water loss, and continuous monitoring of the water supply problems at the Deshon Booster Station,” said the statement.

The statement said Deshon Booster Station has had to reduce its water pumping rate since last week due to insufficient water supply as a result of high demand for water ahead of the festive season.

“This has caused the areas mentioned above facing low water pressure or no water and it gets worse during peak hours,” said the statement.

SWB called for the cooperation of affected residents to use water wisely and avoid wastage.

The board also requested residents report any water leak or burst pipe.

Call SWB’s 24-hour hotline on 013-8106311 for water supply requests via water tankers, to report water leaks or burst pipes, or for any enquiries.