SRDC to get tough on those operating unlicensed rooms-for-rent, homestays

SIBU (Jan 13): Operators of lodging houses, rooms-for-rent, inns and homestays at commercial shophouses within Sibu Rural District Council’s (SRDC) jurisdiction are given a grace period till March.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said they had no choice but to act tough against the operators as safety issues must not be compromised.

“Stern action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules after the expiry of the grace period,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Sempurai said of late, such establishments have mushroomed in Sibu Jaya township and Selangau, both under SRDC’s jurisdiction.

He said eight such operators were found in Sibu Jaya and four in Selangau.

“Only one operator has applied for a licence and despite us going to the ground to check on the premises and also having dialogue sessions with them, response from the operators appeared lukewarm,” he added.

Sempurai added they had to do something to nip the problem in the bud before it became an issue.

“The trend of turning shophouses into inns, lodging houses, rooms-for-rent and homestays is getting more serious. We must stop this unhealthy practice.”

He said it was not that SRDC was against people from doing business but they ought to do it in a proper manner.

“Apply for the licences so that the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and other relevant authorities can come in and approve the venue in as far as the safety aspect is concerned. This will also give visitors a peace of mind when staying there.”

The licence can be applied from SRDC Health and Municipal Services Division at Level 17, Wisma Sanyan, Sibu.