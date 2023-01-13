Stop getting Ah Long loans, Lukanisman warns as more victims seek help

MIRI (Jan 13): Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni has warned the public not to borrow money from Ah Long or loan sharks as more and more borrowers turn to him for help.

According to the Sibuti MP, many have fallen victim to ‘attractive’ offers made by loan sharks, especially via social media platforms.

“This month alone 15 people had come to my service centre to seek help with problems concerning these illegal money lenders.

“There’s not much we can do except give them advice and guidelines on how to refer their cases to the relevant authorities,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out it is not the responsibility of the service centre to repay the loan for the borrowers.

“In certain cases, we try our best as the people’s representative to help the victims find solutions or help for their problems,” he said.

According to him, getting loans from illegal money lenders would usually involve borrowers divulging private information which could be abused and cause problems for their family members and others.

“The Ah Long syndicate will expose the victim’s information on social media and make threats to the victim, sometimes even after the loan was fully settled,” he said.

Lukanisman claimed in many cases, the loan shark would use the victims’ photos and videos, as well as go through the victims’ list of acquaintances to threaten them.

“In view of this, I would like to advise the local community here not to be involved with illegal money lenders or borrow money from loan sharks, as this will not only bring trouble to the borrowers, but also to the people around them,” he said.

He also called on the public to file police reports should they encounter problems with Ah Longs.