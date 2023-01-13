Taxpayers can use tax ID number or bill number for tax payment purposes

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 13): Taxpayers can choose whether to use the Tax Identification Number (TIN) or Bill Number as a reference for the purpose of paying tax to the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB), which can be accessed from today, said the IRB.

In line with the announcement, the IRB said that it has agreed to allow a time extension until Jan 20 for the payment of all types of taxes except for the Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB) and Stamp Duty payments, and no increase will be imposed for late tax payments.

“The IRB is aware and concerned about the tax payment problems faced by taxpayers following the introduction of Bill Number as a mandatory reference for the payment of all types of taxes except PCB and Stamp Duty payments starting Jan 1,” IRB said in a statement.

The IRB had earlier announced that Bill Number would be used as a mandatory reference for the payment of all types of direct taxes except PCB and Stamp Duty starting early this year.

The IRB said it has provided alternative measures to help facilitate payment matters and answered questions regarding the announcement via e-mail byrhasil@hasil.gov.my.

Any questions and feedback can be submitted through the Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 for overseas, Live Chat and Feedback Form through the official IRB portal. – Bernama