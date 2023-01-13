Tenaga Nasional keen to explore opportunities in Nusantara

KUCHING (Jan 13): Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz handed over a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Chairman of the Nusantara Authority (Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN).

The LOI expressed TNB’s interest in exploring and participating in the development and operation of energy solutions in IKN Nusantara, Indonesia across various available technologies such as gas, solar, wind, hydro and battery storage.

TNB is also keen to explore any opportunity in the Grid interconnection business through collaboration with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to develop a secure and reliable high-voltage transmission infrastructure in the Global City for All, IKN Nusantara.

The handing over of the LOI was witnessed by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was on a two-day visit to Indonesia.

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Indera Baharin Din said that the LOI will help strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation of both countries and expedite the development of clean energy in both countries.

At the ceremony, Baharin also handed over another LOI to PLN Transmission and System Planning Director, Evy Haryadi to review a previous MoU to collaborate on pursuing a responsible energy transition, in line with the sustainability commitments of both leading energy corporations.

Stating that there are a lot of commonalities between both corporations, he said “Both TNB and PLN will mutually benefit from this sharing of expertise and experience in facing the challenges of energy transition.”

Explaining this LOI, Baharin said TNB proposes to review the MoU to allow both utilities to revive the exploratory study for the development of a high voltage interconnection facility between Sumatera, Indonesia to Peninsular Malaysia.

“The Interconnection between Sumatera and Peninsular Malaysia is part of the ASEAN Power Grid. Once this project is completed, countries in the Asean region will be able to share RE generation resources, participate in multilateral power trading and provide energy security for the region,” added Baharin.