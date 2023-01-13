Visitors to Miri’s Gong Xi Bazaar urged to park properly, wear face masks

MIRI (Jan 13): Visitors to Gong Xi Bazaar here are reminded to park their vehicles at proper parking space and to wear face masks at all times to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19.

The bazaar, which runs from Jan 14 to 21,expects a huge crowd to patronise stalls selling food, beverages, CNY merchandise and ornaments.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) vice chairman who is also the bazaar working committee chairman, Vincent Lu, told a press conference recently that resuming the annual event after two years doesn’t mean that Covid-19 is gone.

“Since the economy has reopened and international borders have eased restrictions, domestic and international visitors are coming back. Having the bazaar back is a good sign that the tourism industry is slowly recovering.

“While everyone is enjoying themselves, we want to remind them to protect themselves with face masks while enjoying their time there,” said Lu.

During the eight-day bazaar, visitors are encouraged to park their vehicle at MCC multi-storey parking between 6pm and midnight free-of-charge. Parking at roadsides indiscriminately may cause road obstruction and risk being compounded, he added.

Lu and his committee members, as well as MCCCI chairman Ling Chiong Sing launched the lighting up of the bazaar’s decoration on Jan 11.