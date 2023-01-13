Yusof appointed chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Berhad

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob has been appointed chairman of the State Government investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad with immediate effect.

Yusof replaces Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

The Sindumin assemblyman received his letter of appointment from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at his office in Menara Kinabalu here on Friday.

Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong were present.

During the same ceremony, Hajiji also presented the appointment letter to Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon as chairman of Sabah Development Berhad (SDB).

The Sabah DAP chief’s appointment is also effective immediately.

Congratulating Yusof and Poon for the appointment, Hajiji hoped they would be able to contribute to the growth of the state-owned companies.