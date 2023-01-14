Be more cautious in view of rising Covid-19 cases, Sarawakians advised

KUCHING (Jan 14): Sarawakians need to exercise greater precaution in view of the rising Covid-19 cases globally, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) rep has observed that rising Covid-19 cases have been reported worldwide, including in China, Japan, the United States and Ireland.

“First and foremost, I think people in Sarawak need to understand that we are not out of the Covid-19 pandemic yet. While there has been a lessening of regulations, we have Covid-19 cases increasing in countries around the world,” the parliamentarian told reporters when met after speaking at a leadership forum on ‘Borneo Youth: Agent of Change in a New Malaysia’ at a hotel here today, organised by The Sarawak Initiatives.

Dr Yii was commenting on Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) announcement on Friday requesting all travellers from abroad arriving at international airports across the state to undergo a body temperature process.

“While thermal protection is just one of the regulations, it does not protect us entirely because we know there are many asymptomatic cases, and a lot of patients, in fact, do not experience fever,” said Dr Yii.

Thus, the MP encouraged those eligible to take a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

“So, let’s take extra precautions – we are not out of the woods yet. We cannot take things lightly,” he added.