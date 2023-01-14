Chong calls for more accountability, transparency in development projects in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has called for greater accountability and transparency from the state government in implementing development projects in Sarawak.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the party is supportive of development projects in Sarawak but there must be greater accountability and transparency especially when it involves public funds.

“This of course includes supporting needed upgrades to our existing public transport system, but it must be feasible and pragmatic to the people, and will not put an excessive financial burden on our future generations,” he said in a statement yesterday, after a visit to Sarawak Metro Booth at the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

The visit, which was also joined by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, aimed at gaining a better understanding on the construction plans of Kuching Autonomous Rail Transit (ART).

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa assemblyman and Stampin MP, said his office had written to Sarawak Metro headquarters at Ariva Gateway Kuching, requesting for a more in-depth briefing on the whole project.

“It is for us to better understand the project and also to keep the public informed of the project itself,” said Chong, while expressing hope that Sarawak Metro would grant his request given the fact that all play their parts for a better Sarawak.

He said this is also to ensure that the people of Sarawak would benefit directly from all these developments.

From the visit, Chong learnt that the Kuching ART is a proposed two-line hybrid metro which forms part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS), which is being developed by the government-owned Sarawak Metro.

“Phase 1 of the ART consists of two lines and 27 stations covering approximately 52 kilometres in distance, and is said to run on hydrogen.

“It is important for us to better understand the full construction master plan, traffic management plan during construction, estimated ridership, and of course economic feasibility of the whole project itself,” said Chong.