Exploring waterfall canyoning in Sabah

TAMPARULI (Jan 14): The Monggiland cascades, which stand 121 feet tall, make one of the best canyoning trails in Sabah for hiking enthusiasts.

Situated at Kampung Kelawat here, the brand new Monggiland Waterfall Eco-Tourism opened its trails to curious hikers in 2019, with many going there to check out the new hiking routes and to experience canyoning.

The loop trail takes hikers on a leisurely descent down a hill, past village farms and houses before leading them to forest routes.

Hikers can enjoy the sights of eight different waterfalls namely Bermusim, Tutuhunon, Munduk Sirung, Pangoh, Nagas, Monggiland, Taralasak and Dupil.

Monggiland Waterfall Eco-Tourism chairman Rubby James said the Taralasak and Dupil cascades were only discovered early this year, and he estimated that there are at least 20 hidden waterfalls in the lushed forest.

“People come here to experience hiking, navigating down the Monggiland waterfall, and taking a refreshing dip in the pool. For more easy canyoning, they can do it at Nagas waterfall, which is about 60 feet tall.

“Foreign travellers had also come to explore the Monggiland trail in 2019. However, just as it was beginning to gain traction, we had to close the trail because of the pandemic,” he said.

Since the trail’s reopening in August of last year, Rubby, who is also a member of the Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) team, noticed the number of visitors is picking up.

He said that they have guided hikers as young as six, thus the trail is suitable for hikers of all skill levels.

The name Monggiland originates from timber trees that grow in the area. If they are lucky, hikers may come upon a bear perched on a tree, and deer.

On Saturday, Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Tourism Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai flagged off about 100 hikers to launch the Monggiland Waterfall Eco-Tourism.

He said Sabah’s abundance of hiking opportunities made it an ideal destination for eco-tourists and adventurers.

He added the Monggiland hiking route was a welcome addition to the area because the trail is connected to other established paths such as the Murug Turug waterfall trail.

“Hiking is growing in popularity, and the Sabah Tourism Board has been making efforts to promote it because of the revenue it could potentially bring to the local community.”

“While we encourage outdoor exploration, we must also make sure our travellers feel comfortable and ensure they have access to facilities like restrooms and shelters along the hiking trails,” he said.