Fire destroys 33 units of 36-door longhouse in Ulu Sebauh

SIBU (Jan 14): A fire broke out at Rh Selanjat, Sungai Segan in Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said 33 doors of the 36-door longhouse were destroyed in the fire, with total damage to the non-permanent structure estimated at 90 per cent.

A team of firemen from the Bintulu fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 9.34am.

“The longhouse is estimated to have about 200 residents and all managed to escape to safety.

“Firemen used both offensive and defensive techniques to douse the fire and the fire was successfully contained from spreading to the next block,” it said.

“The fire was completely extinguished, and the firemen managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the new block of the longhouse, which is only four meters away from where the fire occurred,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.