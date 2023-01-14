Hajiji says Sabah’s interests main priority now, will take necessary action on BN assistant ministers in cabinet

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he needs time to think about the four Barisan – Umno assistant ministers currently in the State Cabinet lineup.

He said he needs some time to come up with the best way to govern Sabah, as it is necessary to look at such matters from all aspects.

“Do not worry, we shall take the necessary action. What is important now is Sabah’s interest,” he said during Universiti College Sabah Foundation (UCSF)’s 2nd Convocation Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here today.

Three Umno assemblymen were recently dropped from the State Cabinet after a reshuffle, leaving four assistant ministers remaining, namely Tanjung Batu’s Datuk Andi Muhamad Suryady Bandy (Youth and Sports), Bengkoka’s Datuk Harun Durabi (Rural Development, Sungai Sibuga’s Datuk Mohd Hamsan Awg Supain (Local Government and Housing) and Pantai Manis’ Mohd Tamin Zainal (Industrial Development).

In related news, with recent amendments to Umno’s constitution which stripped five of their assemblymen’s membership, there is a possibility that they could be absorbed by into the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman, said it is too early for him to comment on the matter as it is BN and Umno’s affairs.

The five aforementioned assemblymen are Tanjung Keramat’s Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Pantai Dalit’s Datuk Jasnih Daya, Sugut’s Datuk James Ratib, Sindumin’s Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob and Tempasuk’s Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari.

When asked about Bung’s insistence that the political unrest in Sabah is still not over, Hajiji dismissed the Sabah Umno chief’s claims.

“Ya, dialah. Banyak cerita. (Yeah, him. A lot of stories),” he said.

He further said that he had informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about the new cabinet lineup as it is a necessity to not only inform the country’s top leadership but also to do what is best for Sabah.

The Sulaman assemblyman said he often meets with Anwar and communicates with him through the phone to discuss various issues regarding the people.