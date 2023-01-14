Hajiji says Sabah’s interests main priority now, will take necessary action on Umno reps in cabinet

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he needs time to think about the five Umno assemblymen currently in the State Cabinet lineup.

He said space is required for him to come up with the best way to govern Sabah, as it is necessary to look at such matters from all aspects.

“Do not worry, we shall take the necessary action. What is important now is Sabah’s interest,” he said during Universiti College Sabah Foundation (UCSF)’s 2nd Convocation Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here today.

With recent amendments to Umno’s constitution, there is a possibility that Hajiji could lose support from the five assemblymen who went against Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to back him.

The five aforementioned assemblymen are Tanjung Keramat’s Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Pantai Dalit’s Datuk Jasnih Daya, Sugut’s Datuk James Ratib, Sindumin’s Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob and Tempasuk’s Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari.

“It is too early for me to comment on this (constitution amendment) as it is Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN)’s affairs. Hence, I cannot say anything on this matter. We will just have to wait and see,” said Hajiji.

When asked about Bung’s insistence that the political unrest in Sabah is still not over, Hajiji dismissed the Sabah Umno chief’s claims.

“Ya, dialah. Banyak cerita. (Yeah, him. A lot of stories),” he said.

He further said that he had informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about the new cabinet lineup as it is a necessity to not only inform the country’s top leadership but also to do what is best for Sabah.

The Sulaman assemblyman said he often meets with Anwar and communicates with him through the phone to discuss various issues regarding the people.