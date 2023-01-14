Henry: Redeems Centre has potential to become blues music centre

BAU (Jan 14): The Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) Centre here has the potential to become a blues music centre in the state, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said this following suggestion by several individuals who called for Redeems Centre to be so, adding that other places in the state had also become centres for jazz, country and tropical music.

“In Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) there’s tropical music, in Miri and Kuching we have jazz (festivals), and in Siniawan we have country music.

“There are suggestions that Redeems Centre can become a centre for blues music. With that, Singai can become the centre for blues music festivals, and we assist (Redeems) to be so,” he said when officiating at the Dayung Sikora Beauty Pageant at Redeems Centre in Singai here on Friday.

The beauty pageant was part of Redeems Centre’s programmes in conjunction with its 25th anniversary celebration as well as the official opening of its Bidayuh Cultural Village (BCV).

When met by reporters later, Henry said the Redeems Centre is the best place for a centre of any kind of music since it has a large space, numerous facilities, and it is located not far from Bau and Kuching.

“Whether it is blues, jazz or musicals, I leave it to the organisers to discuss with Redeems,” he added.

Redeems president Datuk Peter Nansian was also present at the event.