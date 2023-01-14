JKR to expedite process of Ulu Tinjar road upgrading project

MIRI (Jan 14): The Public Works Department (JKR) is doing its best to expedite the procurement process involved in the Ulu Tinjar road upgrading project.

According to Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg approved the project involving the upgrading of the road to JKR R1 standard in early 2021, adding that the works would cover the stretch from Lapok junction to Long Tisam, with premixed spur roads towards Long Teran Kanan and a bridge over Tinjar River connecting it to Long Teran Kiri and Long Teran Batu.

A premixed spur road to Long Tabing and a gravel road to Long Tuyut would also be included in this project, said the Marudi assemblyman.

“I have been made to understand that JKR is doing its best in speeding up the procurement process and the works,” he said when contacted about the matter, which had been received criticisms over the poor condition of the road to Long Tisam and also the status of the upgrading project that had yet to take off.

Long Tisam is located 134 km from here, and currently, it takes about four hours to reach it from the city by road.

In particular, oil palm smallholders in Ulu Tinjar had cried foul over the bad road conditions, which had become worse in this monsoon season to a point of it becoming inaccessible.

These transportation woes, lamented the smallholders, had caused them to incur losses due to failure to sell their fresh fruit bunches in the past month.

On this regard, Penguang acknowledged that the condition of the road to Long Tisam was very bad, with the JKR itself being unable to transport the machinery meant for maintenance works since early this week.

“The heavy machinery could not be brought in last Monday; I understand that today (yesterday), it has reached the Long Jegan junction,” he wrote on his Facebook post yesterday in response to complaints posed by the netizens.

Adding on, Penguang said the repair works on the stretch from Ladang Koperasi Malaysia to Long Tisam was only a temporary measure, pending roll-out of the Ulu Tinjar road upgrading project.

“It is my sincere hope that the owners of the land along the said road would give their fullest cooperation to the contractors, especially the right-of-way issues so that the project could be completed quickly,” he said, assuring all that once done, the upgraded road should benefit 16 longhouses in Tinjar with over 2,000 residents.

Penguang then pointed out that it was ‘his dream’ for most, if not all, areas across his Marudi constituency to have good roads.

“This road to Long Tisam is perhaps one of the last frontiers, apart from the stretch to Lower Tinjar River where good road connectivity is indeed essential to enhance the socio-economic activities in the rural areas, where the people’s livelihoods depend on agriculture,” he added.