Join associations, COC to stay well-connected, Abang Abdul Karim urges business entities

KUCHING (Jan 14): Business entities in Sarawak should become members of business associations or the Chambers of Commerce to stay well-connected with people in various industries, said Business Events Sarawak chairman Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.

Abang Abdul Karim, who is also Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president, shared that SBF consists of over 20 association members, with Chambers of Commerce and major industry players being members too.

“We are well-connected and represent no less than 80 per cent of the business community in Sarawak.

“Business is how well you know people, and this is one of the ways for you to get in touch with the people in the industries,” he said prior to officiating the grand opening ceremony of Kapitan Restaurant at Emporium, Jalan Tun Jugah here today.

Kapitan Restaurant, which opened in Sept last year, serves Baba and Nyonya cuisine in addition to celebrating the taste of multi-ethnic food culture by incorporating Sarawak food into the menu.

Abang Abdul Karim pointed out that creativity and innovation are two very important words – not just for the state’s development but also in business – and there is a need to be creative and innovative in business as things are very dynamic, especially in the competitive environment of the food industry.

“We are also one of the 30 over cities in the world to be recognised by Unesco as Creative City of Gastronomy. This is a world recognition on what we are able to offer, so take advantage of that.

“When people come over, they think of what to eat – so the business is there. It is important for you to come up with something very creative,” he said.

Abang Abdul Karim also noted with Sarawak and Sabah now being known as regions instead of just states in Malaysia, more opportunities will come.

“Sarawak and Sabah are no longer states but regions now – so we are bigger now and bigger means bigger business coming in. We are fortunate as we have a lot of resources,” he added.

Also present at the grand opening ceremony were Chief Scientist and Chief Advisor for Digital Economy Professor Jugdutt (Jack) Singh, Economic Planning Unit Deputy Director of Project Strategy and Coordination Tahir Mohd Sharee, Kapitan F&B Sdn Bhd managing director Kho Lian Shen, and others.