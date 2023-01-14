Julaihi: Be proud of Sarawak’s status as a region

KUCHING (Jan 14): Sarawakians should be proud of Sarawak’s status as a region, says Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister sees such recognition as signifying that Sarawak is no longer regarded as a state within Malaysia.

“Now, I think we’re supposed not to use state (for Sarawak) anymore. I think all of us have heard that Sarawak has been recognised as a region.

“This means we are free to use the word ‘Wilayah Sarawak’ (Sarawak Region) now – and I think this is something that we should be proud of,” he said in his speech for the launch of Sarawak’s first property market application, ‘Property Axis’, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Adding on, Julaihi said Sarawakians should be proud of their political stability, which had been playing a crucial role in ensuring Sarawak to be able to achieve its vision as a developed and high-income economy by 2030.

“The development in Sarawak is on the right track now, and it is in line with our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS). We are moving very fast, and hopefully, with political stability in Sarawak, we should be able to achieve what we plan.

“One thing that I can assure you is that we have political stability. That is the most important part. Throughout Malaysia, I think we are proud to say that we are proud to be Sarawakians because politically, we are the most stable in the country — that’s a fact.

“So with our energetic young Sarawakians, together with our government, I believe we are able to achieve what we have planned for the near future.”