Kelvin Yii: Bring back ‘boring’ politics, prioritise serving, less scandals

KUCHING (Jan 14): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii aspires to bring back ‘boring’ politics that prioritise serving the community and less political scandals.

In order to attract more youngsters to join the cause of public service, Dr Yii said the country leaders should first set themselves as role models that practise healthy and constructive politics.

“Every time we talk about politics, people think about scandals, drama, political instability and sex tapes. That is not what politics is about,” said Dr Yii when speaking at a leadership forum titled ‘Borneo Youth: Agent of Change in a New Malaysia’ organised by The Sarawak Initiatives today.

As a matter of fact, Dr Yii said, politics affect every aspect of a person’s daily life and the younger generation need to be given proper guidance and to be allowed to fail as they navigate the ways of public service.

“Politics is about policies and it’s boring. That is my personal aspiration and I want to make politics boring again. Enough with the drama.”

When commenting on the country’s recent political development, Dr Yii said it was in the interest of Sarawak if the country prospers and corruption activities are kept in check.

“I always said this, Sarawak cannot prosper if Malaysia is corrupt. Sarawak cannot prosper if Malaysia got incompetent and racist leaders. That’s why we are kind of intertwined and interrelated,” he said.

Dr Yii also voiced his confidence in the capabilities of Sarawakians to take up top leadership posts in the government and he hoped a Sarawakian prime minister will be appointed one day.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan Sabah deputy women chief Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas, who spoke at the forum, hoped to see more young women joining politics and move the country forward.

“I think political institutions must be prepared to evolve and we need more vibrant and brilliant people to engage with, for both men and women. I also believe there is a compelling need for political and any organisations to have an agenda that defends the democratic system,” said Jo-Anna.

Among the panellists at the forum were Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Miro Simuh.