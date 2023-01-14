Khiruddin: S’wak Bomba ups frequency of night patrols

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak has increased the frequency of its night patrols to ensure the safety of all during this festive season.

Its director Datu Khiruddin Drahman said such move is to assure the community that the department is always with them particularly during festivals.

“We do night patrol, from midnight till early morning. We want people to know that their friend Bomba is there with them. We want people to feel the comfort and we celebrate Chinese New Year safely,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The conference was called after Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched a fire safety campaign at Farley supermarket here yesterday.

The campaign was a joint effort between Bomba Sarawak, Farley Foundation and Sin Chew Daily.

According to Khiruddin, the number of Bomba personnel involved in night patrols is maintained.

“The number of men for night patrolling is the same, just that we increase the frequency,” he said in response to a question.

He said Bomba Sarawak had been organising fire safety programmes to remind the community the importance of fire prevention.

He said 99 per cent of fire incidents could be prevented if people learnt about fire safety and prevention.

“We have to remind the public all the time. During festive seasons, people tend to be careless. We have to remind them of their responsibility to do something to prevent fire.

“Sarawak is big and the engagement with the public will help create awareness. We don’t wait for fire to happen, we go beyond. We want to see you before the fire,” he said.