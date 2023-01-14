Lukanisman: Recognition of Sabah, S’wak as region restores constitution as per MA63

MIRI (Jan 14): Deputy Minister of Health, Lukanisman Awang Sauni, said the recognition of Sabah and Sarawak status in Malaysia as a region has restored the original form of the Federal Constitution as per Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) when Malaysia was established on September 16, 1963.

Thus, he said, this will allow the two regions to gain more autonomy.

According to him, autonomy is not only limited to infrastructure development but also in introducing and putting in place better policies, especially in the health and education sectors.

“For example, the issue of dilapidated schools, if we consider Sarawak to be a region, then Sarawak should be given the trust and also the power to determine where schools need to be developed and also what syllabus are compatible with the character as a region located in Borneo.

“Also, this word (region) has corrected the previous status of Sarawak which was one of the 13 states. But in the administration of this unity government, I hope the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) himself will see this region as a partner,” he said.

Lukanisman said this when met after the launching of SMK Taman Tunku Form 5 Appreciation Ceremony at Eastwood Golf and Country Club here today.

Also present were SMK Taman Tunku principal Normah Abdul Latiff and the school’s Parents Teachers Association chairperson, Jawan Marinda.

Lukanisman also sees this matter as a basis for obtaining fair development, where development in Peninsular Malaysia should also be equally enjoyed by Sabah and Sarawak.

“Development should not be divided equally among the 13 states, but it must be fair and also equal to what was demanded by the founding leaders, who at that time signed the MA63 to obtain development and stability that all Sarawakians hoped for.

“We, as the successor generation of the legacy of MA63, celebrate what the Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) said in his capacity as Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“Thus, rural allocation must also be equal and also visible and felt by the people, not just a term for politics. However, the term ‘region’ really appreciates the establishment of Malaysia,” he said.