MA63: S’wak not asking for more or less, just what was agreed upon, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (Jan 14): Malaysians must understand the history of the formation of the country and the rights for Sarawak and Sabah enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

In this regard, he said the Sarawak government’s mission was focusing on defending the state’s interests as stipulated in MA63, as well as reclaiming those rights that had been eroded over the decades.

“We are not asking for more or less, but we are just asking for what had been agreed in MA63. We should understand and appreciate the agreement not by Sarawakians, only but all Malaysians,” said Fazzrudin, who is chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.

He said this when speaking at a leadership forum hosted by The Sarawak Initiatives themed ‘Borneo Youth: Agent of Change in a New Malaysia’ at a hotel here today.

Fazzrudin said the state government’s struggle was to push Putrajaya in honouring the MA63 agreement and allowing Sarawak to enjoy greater revenue streams, as well as for more development projects and opportunities to be considered for the state.

Meanwhile, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Miro Simuh, who was also a panellist at the forum, remarked Sabah and Sarawak as ‘being culturally unique’ compared with the other states in Malaysia.

“We should not limit ourselves just in the name of race and religion because the social tolerance that exists in Sabah and Sarawak is just so high,” said Miro.

He also stressed that the state government was committed to safeguarding the harmonious landscape from ‘the outsiders’ out to cause provocations.

Adding on, he advocated to the younger generation that they too must learn the history of Malaysia, beginning with its formation in 1963.

The leadership forum was moderated by Prof James Chin from Tasmania University in Australia and sharing the panel of speakers with Fazzrudin and Miro were Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Parti Warisan Sabah Women deputy chief Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas.