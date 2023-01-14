Man dies at Bau cemetery after suspected fall

KUCHING (Jan 14): An elderly man was found dead at a cemetery in Kampung Buso in Bau near here this morning after he failed to return home since yesterday.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement, the 62-year-old man may have slipped and fell which may have caused his death.

“Early investigation revealed that the deceased was in good physical condition, but his face was swollen with his nose bleeding and teeth broken,” said Poge.

Further investigation by the police found a steep slope at the scene and signs that the man may have slipped and fell. The man suffered some injuries to the knee, face and broken teeth.

An interview with the man’s wife revealed that around 8am on Friday, he had informed her that he was heading to the cemetery in Kampung Buso to clean his late mother’s tombstone.

“After the man failed to return, his wife and her children went to search for him at the cemetery before discovering him lying face down unconscious there,” said Poge.

Poge said the wife then immediately lodged a report at the Bau police station around 1am.

The man’s body has been transported to the mortuary at Bau Hospital for post-mortem and the case classified as sudden death.